Kyman leads Eastern Washington against Portland State after 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-8, 8-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-8, 5-4 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-8, 8-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (14-8, 5-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Portland State Vikings after Jake Kyman scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 78-65 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings have gone 8-1 in home games. Portland State is seventh in the Big Sky with 12.7 assists per game led by Ismail Habib averaging 3.0.

The Eagles are 8-1 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Ellis Magnuson with 4.0.

Portland State averages 71.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.8 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habib is averaging 9.7 points for the Vikings. Kaelen Allen is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.