Kyle puts up 16, South Dakota State downs South Dakota 70-67

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — William Kyle III scored 16 points as South Dakota State beat South Dakota 70-67 on Sunday…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — William Kyle III scored 16 points as South Dakota State beat South Dakota 70-67 on Sunday night.

Kyle added 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Jackrabbits (13-11, 6-3 Summit League). Luke Appel added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the foul line, and he also had six rebounds. Charlie Easley had 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Coyotes (9-15, 2-7) were led by Kaleb Stewart, who posted 27 points and six rebounds. South Dakota also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Lahat Thioune. In addition, Paul Bruns finished with 11 points.

Kyle scored 12 points in the first half and South Dakota State went into halftime trailing 38-37. South Dakota State outscored South Dakota by four points in the second half. Appel led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.