Kuljuhovic hits winner, North Dakota defeats North Dakota State 60-58

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Amar Kuljuhovic made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds left and Tyree Ihenacho scored 15…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Amar Kuljuhovic made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds left and Tyree Ihenacho scored 15 points in North Dakota’s 60-58 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday night.

Ihenacho also contributed nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (14-10, 6-3 Summit League). Kuljuhovic added 11 and had 13 rebounds. Tsotne Tsartsidze shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. The Fightin’ Hawks extended their winning streak to six games.

The Bison (10-13, 3-5) were led by Andrew Morgan, who posted 14 points. Boden Skunberg added 12 points for North Dakota State. In addition, Jacari White finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.