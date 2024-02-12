Kugel and Florida host LSU

LSU Tigers (12-11, 4-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

LSU Tigers (12-11, 4-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays the LSU Tigers after Riley Kugel scored 22 points in Florida’s 81-65 victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have gone 10-1 at home. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 84.7 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Tigers are 4-6 in SEC play. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Florida scores 84.7 points, 10.2 more per game than the 74.5 LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16 points. Zyon Pullin is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

Jordan Wright is averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

