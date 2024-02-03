ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Krivokapic’s 18 lead Florida International over Sam Houston 68-61

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 4:31 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Petar Krivokapic scored 18 points as Florida International beat Sam Houston 68-61 on Saturday.

Krivokapic was 6 of 13 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Panthers (8-15, 3-5 Conference USA). Javaunte Hawkins scored 11 points and added nine assists. Jaidon Lipscomb shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Davon Barnes finished with 11 points for the Bearkats (13-10, 6-2). Damon Nicholas Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Cameron Huefner had 10 points.

Up next for Florida International is a Saturday matchup with Middle Tennessee at home, and Sam Houston visits Jacksonville State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

