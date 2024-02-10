Kopa’s 20 help LIU down Sacred Heart 75-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Tana Kopa had 20 points in LIU’s 75-58 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday night. Kopa…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tana Kopa had 20 points in LIU’s 75-58 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday night.

Kopa was 6-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Sharks (6-17, 5-6 Northeast Conference). Tai Strickland added 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line, and grabbed nine rebounds. Eric Acker shot 2 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Pioneers (12-14, 6-5) were led in scoring by Kyle McGee, who finished with 16 points. Alex Sobel added 11 points and nine rebounds for Sacred Heart. Nico Galette also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

