Kopa scores 19 as Long Island beats St. Francis (PA) 70-67

NEW YORK (AP) — Tana Kopa had 19 points and Long Island held St. Francis (PA) 70-67 on Saturday night.

Eli Wilborn made the last field goal of the game with 3:12 remaining to pull St. Francis to 66-61. The Sharks shot 4 of 6 from the line to seal it.

Kopa added five rebounds and three steals for the Sharks (5-16, 4-5 Northeast Conference). Andre Washington scored 11 points and added six rebounds and three steals. R.J. Greene also finished with 11 points.

Bobby Rosenberger III led the way for the Red Flash (7-16, 2-8) with 16 points and six rebounds. Carlos Lopez Jr. added 15 points and Eli Wilborn had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

