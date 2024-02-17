Konstantynovskyi propels Monmouth past Stony Brook 84-61

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Nikita Konstantynovskyi finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds to power Monmouth to an…

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Nikita Konstantynovskyi finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds to power Monmouth to an 84-61 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Jaret Valencia scored 17 on 7-for-10 shooting for the Hawks (15-12, 8-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Cornelius Robinson Jr. made half of his 12 shots and scored 16.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 16 points for the Seawolves (14-13, 7-7). Keenan Fitzmorris added 13 points and two blocks. Aaron Clarke scored 11 points with five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

