Kochera leads Davidson against Fordham after 29-point game

Fordham Rams (10-15, 4-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-11, 4-8 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fordham Rams (10-15, 4-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-11, 4-8 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Fordham Rams after Connor Kochera scored 29 points in Davidson’s 81-80 overtime loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 in home games. Davidson is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 4-8 in conference games. Fordham has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Davidson is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 5.5 more points per game (72.6) than Davidson allows (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Kochera is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Antrell Charlton is averaging 6.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

