Kochera and Davidson host Fordham

Fordham Rams (10-15, 4-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-11, 4-8 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Fordham Rams after Connor Kochera scored 29 points in Davidson’s 81-80 overtime loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 at home. Davidson scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Rams are 4-8 in conference games. Fordham allows 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Davidson averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Kochera is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Japhet Medor is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

