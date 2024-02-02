Knight leads Lamar against Texas A&M-CC after 23-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-8, 6-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-8, 6-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after BB Knight scored 23 points in Lamar’s 98-73 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders are 7-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 41.2 boards. Garry Clark paces the Islanders with 8.4 rebounds.

The Cardinals are 6-2 against Southland opponents. Lamar is third in the Southland with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 7.1.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Islanders. Dian Wright-Forde is averaging 8.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Hamilton is averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.