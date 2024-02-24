Knecht, No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies (15-11, 6-7 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-11, 6-7 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -12; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes No. 5 Tennessee and Texas A&M meet on Saturday.

The Volunteers have gone 12-1 in home games. Tennessee is third in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 6-7 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Texas A&M averages 6.9 more points per game (74.1) than Tennessee allows to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Volunteers. Dalton Knecht is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Wade Taylor IV averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

