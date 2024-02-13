Knecht leads No. 8 Tennessee against Arkansas after 22-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee visits the Arkansas Razorbacks after Dalton Knecht scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 85-69 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-4 at home. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Volunteers have gone 7-3 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Arkansas makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Volunteers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Knecht is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

