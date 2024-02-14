Knecht leads No. 8 Tennessee against Arkansas after 22-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee visits the Arkansas Razorbacks after Dalton Knecht scored 22 points in Tennessee’s 85-69 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 9-4 on their home court. Arkansas is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Volunteers are 7-3 in SEC play. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.8.

Arkansas scores 76.0 points, 8.0 more per game than the 68.0 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Arkansas gives up.

The Razorbacks and Volunteers meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Jalen Graham is averaging 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Knecht is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.