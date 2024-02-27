Knecht and No. 4 Tennessee host No. 11 Auburn

Auburn Tigers (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 11-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Auburn Tigers (21-6, 10-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 11-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee plays the No. 11 Auburn Tigers after Dalton Knecht scored 24 points in Tennessee’s 86-51 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Volunteers are 13-1 on their home court. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Tigers are 10-4 in conference games. Auburn leads the SEC with 17.6 assists. Tre Donaldson leads the Tigers with 3.2.

Tennessee makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Auburn has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Tigers match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Aidoo is averaging 12 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Volunteers. Knecht is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Donaldson is averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.