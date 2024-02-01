Kitley’s 33 points, 18 rebounds lead No. 17 Virginia Tech women over Virginia 76-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 14 assists and No. 17 Virginia Tech beat Virginia 76-63 on Thursday night for its fifth straight victory in the series.

Virginia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC) has won four consecutive games overall, after its first two-game skid since 2021-22, for the most wins in the first 10 ACC contests in program history.

Kitley became the fifth player in ACC history to reach 2,500 career points. Kitley was 15 of 25 from the field, Amoore went 8 of 19, and the rest of the Hokies were just 8 of 28.

Matilda Ekh added 13 points for Virginia Tech. The Hokies had 20 assists on 31 field goals.

Virginia Tech pulled away in the third quarter after holding Virginia to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Kymora Johnson scored 22 points and Paris Clark had 18 points and eight rebounds for Virginia (10-11, 2-8), which was coming off back-to-back victories against ranked opponents. Johnson made four of Virginia’s six 3-pointers.

Virginia Tech plays at No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday. Virginia returns home to host Clemson on Sunday.

