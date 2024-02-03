ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Home » College Basketball » Kitenge scores 18 as…

Kitenge scores 18 as Louisiana-Lafayette beats South Alabama 80-60

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 11:22 PM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Hosana Kitenge had 18 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 80-60 victory over South Alabama on Saturday night.

Kitenge added 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (15-8, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference). Joe Charles scored 16 points and added 15 rebounds and four steals. Kobe Julien was 6-of-16 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and also scored 16 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Jaguars (10-13, 3-8) were led in scoring by Tyrell Jones, who finished with 18 points and four assists. South Alabama also got 10 points and two steals from Elijah Ormiston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

