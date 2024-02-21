Kinziger scores 21 as Illinois State knocks off Northern Iowa 81-73

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 21 points to help Illinois State defeat Northern Iowa 81-73 on Wednesday night.…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 21 points to help Illinois State defeat Northern Iowa 81-73 on Wednesday night.

Kinziger shot 7 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (14-14, 8-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Myles Foster scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added 14 rebounds. Kendall Lewis was 7 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Panthers (15-13, 9-8) were led by Nate Heise, who posted 20 points and two steals. Bowen Born added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks.

Illinois State took the lead with 1:26 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-34 at halftime, with Kinziger racking up 11 points. Foster scored a team-high 10 points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

