King, Richmond Spiders take on the George Washington Revolutionaries

Richmond Spiders (17-7, 9-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-10, 3-8 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jordan…

Richmond Spiders (17-7, 9-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-10, 3-8 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan King and the Richmond Spiders visit Darren Buchanan Jr. and the George Washington Revolutionaries in A-10 action Saturday.

The Revolutionaries are 11-4 on their home court. George Washington averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spiders are 9-2 against conference opponents. Richmond is 2-0 in one-possession games.

George Washington makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Richmond has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

King is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Spiders. Dji Bailey is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 59.7% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.