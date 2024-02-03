King leads Richmond against VCU after 29-point showing

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 8-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-8, 5-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 8-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-8, 5-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits the VCU Rams after Jordan King scored 29 points in Richmond’s 83-69 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Rams are 9-5 in home games. VCU is ninth in the A-10 with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Fermin averaging 2.5.

The Spiders have gone 8-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

VCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Spiders match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

King averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Neal Quinn is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.