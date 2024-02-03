King leads No. 12 Iowa State against No. 18 Baylor after 21-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State visits the No. 18 Baylor Bears after Tre King scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 79-75 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears have gone 10-1 at home. Baylor is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cyclones have gone 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Baylor makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Iowa State has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yves Missi is averaging 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bears. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.1 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.