Clark moves past Woodard to become all-time leading women’s scorer in major college basketball

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading women’s scorer in major college basketball by scoring 33 points to pass Lynette Woodard and post her 17th career triple-double for sixth-ranked Iowa in a 108-60 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Clark also broke the NCAA single-season record by sinking eight 3-pointers for a total of 156 in 2023-24. She now has 3,650 career points. Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA sanctioned the sport. Earlier this month, Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s NCAA scoring record (3,527 points).

Gabbie Marshall scored 16 points to pass the career 1,000-point mark for the Hawkeyes (25-4, 14-3), who were eliminated from contention for the Big Ten regular season title earlier in the evening when second-ranked Ohio State beat Michigan.

Amaya Battle had 18 points for the Gophers (15-13, 5-12).

No. 20 OKLAHOMA 71, No. 3 TEXAS 70

NORMAN, Okla (AP) — Lexy Keys hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to help Oklahoma beat Texas and clinch the outright Big 12 title.

After a flurry of action, Oklahoma got possession trailing 70-68 with 13.4 seconds remaining. Skylar Vann missed, but scrambled to the ball and saved it to Keys. She hit the corner shot to push her game total to 16 points.

Texas called timeout after Keys’ basket, but couldn’t get off a shot before the buzzer.

Oklahoma now has won 12 of 13.

Payton Verhulst scored 18 points for Oklahoma (21-7, 15-2 Big 12), which split the conference regular-season title with Texas last season. Oklahoma entered the night with a one-game lead and two games remaining for both teams.

Madison Booker had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (26-4, 13-4), who had won eight straight since losing at home to Oklahoma last month.

No. 2 OHIO STATE 67, MICHIGAN 51

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points to lead Ohio State to its 15th straight win and the Big Ten regular-season title with a win over Michigan.

Cotie McMahon had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes (25-3, 16-1 Big Ten), who had already clinched at least a share of the title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a win over Maryland on Sunday.

The game was revenge for the Buckeyes, whose only conference loss this season came in a 69-60 shocker against Michigan in Ann Arbor Dec. 30. Ohio State hasn’t lost since.

The Wolverines (17-12, 8-9) didn’t help themselves, turning the ball over 29 times leading to 30 Ohio State points. Laila Phelia led Michigan with 13 points.

No. 10 UCONN 67, VILLANOVA 46

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points and Aaliyah Edwards added her 16th double-double of the season as UConn beat Villanova.

Bueckers made 11 of her 15 shots from the floor and Edwards finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the final regular-season home game for Connecticut (25-5, 17-0 Big East). The Huskies had already clinched the regular-season conference title and the top seed in next week’s Big East Tournament.

Kaitlyn Orihel had 15 points and Zanai Jones added 10 for Villanova (17-11, 10-7), which falls into a tie in the loss column with St. John’s and Marquette. The Red Storm clinched the No. 3 seed with Villanova’s loss. The Wildcats and the Golden Eagles will be in the four-five game at the tournament.

IOWA STATE 82, No. 15 KANSAS STATE 76

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Addy Brown scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Iowa State held off Kansas State in the fourth quarter to tighten the Big 12 Conference standings with one game left.

Brown, a freshman from Derby, Kansas, had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including three free throws in the last minute, and finished 9 of 13 from the field to help the Cyclones become the first team this season to shoot 50% against the Wildcats.

Despite foul trouble, freshman Audi Crooks had 14 points and seven rebounds for Iowa State (17-10, 11-6).

Ayoka Lee had 20 points and eight rebounds for Kansas State (23-6, 12-5), which dropped its second straight and had its 17-game home winning streak snapped.

