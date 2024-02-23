Kern leads Penn State against Indiana after 22-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-14, 7-9 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12…

Indiana Hoosiers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-14, 7-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after Nick Kern scored 22 points in Penn State’s 90-89 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Nittany Lions are 10-4 on their home court. Penn State averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 6-9 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.3.

Penn State makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Indiana has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is averaging 16.7 points for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Malik Reneau is averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

