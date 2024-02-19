Kent State visits Clayton and Ohio

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-12, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after AJ Clayton scored 22 points in Ohio’s 85-83 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Bobcats have gone 9-3 at home. Ohio is third in the MAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Shereef Mitchell averaging 8.0.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-6 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fifth in the MAC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Ohio is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bobcats. Clayton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Jalen Sullinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. VonCameron Davis is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.