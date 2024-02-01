Kent State visits Chatman and Buffalo

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-11, 3-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-18, 1-7 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-11, 3-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-18, 1-7 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Sy Chatman scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 91-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Bulls are 1-8 on their home court. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 5.8.

The Golden Flashes have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Buffalo is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 77.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 79.9 Buffalo allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Chatman is averaging 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Jalen Sullinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. VonCameron Davis is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

