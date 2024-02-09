Kent State takes road win streak into matchup with Troy

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 MAC) at Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-11, 5-6 MAC) at Troy Trojans (16-8, 10-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hits the road against Troy looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Trojans have gone 13-1 in home games. Troy is the leader in the Sun Belt with 14.7 fast break points.

The Golden Flashes are 4-4 on the road. Kent State is seventh in the MAC allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Troy scores 80.1 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.7 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 7.4 more points per game (76.9) than Troy allows to opponents (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Jalen Sullinger is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.