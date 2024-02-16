Kent State hosts Northern Illinois following Bass’ 21-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-12, 5-6 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Reggie Bass scored 21 points in Kent State’s 78-68 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-6 in home games. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Chris Payton averaging 7.8.

The Huskies are 3-8 in MAC play. Northern Illinois is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Kent State is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton is averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

David Coit is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

