Kenney scores 35, Bryant downs UMBC 99-95

The Associated Press

February 1, 2024, 10:06 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney scored 35 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Bryant over UMBC 99-95 on Thursday night.

Kenney also contributed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 America East Conference). Rafael Pinzon shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to add 21 points. Daniel Rivera finished 8 of 12 from the floor to finish with 18 points.

The Retrievers (6-16, 1-6) were led in scoring by Dion Brown, who finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. UMBC also got 26 points from Marcus Banks. In addition, Max Lorca-Lloyd finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

