Kenney leads Bryant against Maine after 35-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-12, 2-5 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Maine Black Bears after Sherif Kenney scored 35 points in Bryant’s 99-95 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Black Bears are 4-3 on their home court. Maine is ninth in the America East with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 against America East opponents. Bryant is seventh in the America East with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 2.3.

Maine scores 67.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 75.7 Bryant allows. Bryant scores 13.3 more points per game (80.2) than Maine allows to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Black Bears. Filipovity is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Kenney is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Timberlake is shooting 66.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

