Kenney leads Bryant against Binghamton after 28-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-11, 3-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Sherif Kenney scored 28 points in Bryant’s 85-66 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bearcats are 8-2 in home games. Binghamton has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-2 against America East opponents. Bryant is the America East leader with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.7.

Binghamton makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Bryant scores 8.6 more points per game (80.0) than Binghamton gives up (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Symir Torrence is averaging 8.6 points, six rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Kenney is averaging 19.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 17 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

