Kenney, Holy Cross Crusaders host the American Eagles

American Eagles (13-11, 7-4 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-17, 4-7 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and the American Eagles take on Caleb Kenney and the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday.

The Crusaders are 3-6 on their home court. Holy Cross has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 7-4 in Patriot League play. American has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Holy Cross is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.1% American allows to opponents. American averages 71.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 75.3 Holy Cross allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is averaging 11 points, 6.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Crusaders. Joseph Octave is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Rogers is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Lorenzo Donadio is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

