Kenney and the Holy Cross Crusaders visit conference foe Colgate

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-17, 5-7 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (17-8, 11-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -18.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Kenney and the Holy Cross Crusaders take on Braeden Smith and the Colgate Raiders in Patriot League play.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Colgate scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Crusaders are 5-7 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

Colgate is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 66.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 64.6 Colgate gives up to opponents.

The Raiders and Crusaders face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Joe Nugent is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging seven points. Kenney is averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.