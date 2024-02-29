Kennesaw State visits Queens after McKee’s 22-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (15-14, 6-9 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-18, 6-9 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (15-14, 6-9 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-18, 6-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after AJ McKee scored 22 points in Queens’ 90-81 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Royals have gone 10-3 at home. Queens allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Owls are 6-9 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Queens is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 82.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 82.2 Queens gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKee is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for Queens.

Demond Robinson is averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 84.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.