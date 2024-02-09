Kennesaw State visits Lipscomb after Boyd’s 29-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (13-11, 4-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 6-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-11, 4-6 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-10, 6-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Kennesaw State Owls after Derrin Boyd scored 29 points in Lipscomb’s 90-88 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Bisons have gone 9-1 at home. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 81.4 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Owls are 4-6 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb allows.

The Bisons and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J McGinnis is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.2 points. Boyd is averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals. Terrell Burden is shooting 46.6% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

