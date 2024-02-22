Kennesaw State visits FGCU following Robinson’s 22-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (14-13, 5-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-16, 5-7 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Kennesaw State Owls (14-13, 5-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-16, 5-7 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Demond Robinson scored 22 points in Kennesaw State’s 82-81 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. FGCU is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 5-8 in conference matchups. Kennesaw State is third in the ASUN with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 3.0.

FGCU is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Terrell Burden is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.