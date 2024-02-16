Kennesaw State plays North Florida after Burden’s 28-point game

North Florida Ospreys (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-12, 5-7 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Florida Ospreys (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-12, 5-7 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 66-61 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls are 9-3 in home games. Kennesaw State is the top team in the ASUN with 36.8 points in the paint led by Burden averaging 9.3.

The Ospreys are 7-5 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.3% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 78.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 80.3 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Dorian James is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

