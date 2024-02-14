Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville following Burden’s 33-point showing

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-12, 4-7 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-12, 4-7 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-12, 4-7 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-12, 4-7 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the Jacksonville Dolphins after Terrell Burden scored 33 points in Kennesaw State’s 101-95 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Owls are 8-3 on their home court. Kennesaw State averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Dolphins are 4-7 in conference matchups. Jacksonville is fourth in the ASUN allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 72.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 81.1 Kennesaw State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Jarius Cook is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.6 points. Robert McCray is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 83.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

