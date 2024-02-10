Kendall scores 16, Alcorn State beats UAPB 68-56

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall scored 16 points as Alcorn State beat UAPB 68-56 on Saturday night. Kendall…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall scored 16 points as Alcorn State beat UAPB 68-56 on Saturday night.

Kendall added seven rebounds for the Braves (6-17, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Gambrell scored 13 points and added five steals. Dekedran Thorn shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Kylen Milton finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Lions (10-13, 5-5). UAPB also got 11 points and four assists from Lonnell Martin Jr.. Ismael Plet also had nine points and seven rebounds.

These two teams both play Monday. Alcorn State visits Mississippi Valley State and UAPB hosts Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

