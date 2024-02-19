Kendall powers Alcorn State to 79-68 victory over Florida A&M

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Alcorn State to a 79-68…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Alcorn State to a 79-68 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Jeremiah Gambrell added 15 points and six rebounds for the Braves (9-17, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins made two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Shannon Grant had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Rattlers (4-20, 2-11), who have lost six in a row. Keith Lamar added 13 points and Jalen Speer scored 12.

