Kendall, Alcorn State Braves square off against the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (9-12, 6-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-16, 4-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremiah Kendall and the Alcorn State Braves host Kintavious Dozier and the Grambling Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-2 in home games. Alcorn State is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 6-2 in conference games. Grambling has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alcorn State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is averaging 16.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.3 points for the Tigers. Dozier is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

