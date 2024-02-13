Kelly leads Georgia Tech against Notre Dame

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-16, 3-10 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-16, 3-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Miles Kelly scored 36 points in Georgia Tech’s 79-67 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish are 6-8 in home games. Notre Dame is sixth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 5.7 boards.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-10 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.5.

Notre Dame averages 62.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Notre Dame allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Kelly is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.