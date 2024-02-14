Kelly leads Georgia Tech against Notre Dame after 36-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-16, 3-10 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-14, 3-10 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-16, 3-10 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Miles Kelly scored 36 points in Georgia Tech’s 79-67 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 6-8 at home. Notre Dame is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-10 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Notre Dame is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Shrewsberry is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 9.4 points.

Naithan George is averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

