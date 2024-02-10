Kellman’s 17 help FGCU take down Bellarmine 63-52

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman’s 17 points helped FGCU defeat Bellarmine 63-52 on Saturday night. Kellman also contributed…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman’s 17 points helped FGCU defeat Bellarmine 63-52 on Saturday night.

Kellman also contributed 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (11-15, 5-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dallion Johnson was 5-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to add 17 points. Josiah Shackleford shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Knights (6-20, 2-9) were led in scoring by Ben Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Langdon Hatton added nine points and six rebounds for Bellarmine. Garrett Tipton also had nine points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.