Kellman, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles host the Queens Royals

Queens Royals (12-17, 6-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-17, 5-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes FGCU and Queens will play on Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. FGCU is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Royals are 6-8 against conference opponents. Queens is 6-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

FGCU is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than FGCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

AJ McKee is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 17.0 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.