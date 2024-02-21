Keller and Oklahoma State host Cincinnati

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 5-7 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jamyron Keller scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 93-83 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Bearcats are 12-4 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 14.8 assists per game led by Day Day Thomas averaging 3.0.

The Cowboys are 3-9 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 6-13 against opponents with a winning record.

Cincinnati is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Oklahoma State allows to opponents. Oklahoma State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The Bearcats and Cowboys match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.7 points. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Quion Williams is averaging seven points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Javon Small is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

