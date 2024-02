Karaban sits out for top-ranked UConn against St. John’s because of sprained right ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked UConn was without starting forward Alex Karaban for Saturday’s game against St. John’s because of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked UConn was without starting forward Alex Karaban for Saturday’s game against St. John’s because of a sprained right ankle.

Karaban is third on the team in scoring (14.5 points per game) and rebounding (5.8 per game). The 6-foot-8 sophomore averages 31.2 minutes.

A game-time decision, Karaban was ruled out before tipoff. He got hurt early in Wednesday night’s win over Providence when he came down awkwardly after making a driving layup. He had to be helped to the locker room and he missed six minutes of the first half, but he returned to the floor and played 34 minutes, finishing with 12 points.

