Kansas State visits Traore and No. 21 BYU

Kansas State Wildcats (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-6, 4-5 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 BYU hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points in BYU’s 82-66 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. BYU ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.8 assists per game led by Dallin Hall averaging 5.0.

The Wildcats have gone 5-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

BYU averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game BYU allows.

The Cougars and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars. Spencer Johnson is averaging 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for BYU.

Tylor Perry is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.1 points and 4.7 assists. Cam Carter is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

