Kansas State visits Traore and No. 21 BYU

Kansas State Wildcats (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-6, 4-5 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 BYU plays the Kansas State Wildcats after Fousseyni Traore scored 21 points in BYU’s 82-66 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cougars are 11-2 on their home court. BYU is seventh in the Big 12 with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Traore averaging 7.7.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

BYU makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Kansas State averages 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than BYU allows to opponents (66.8).

The Cougars and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Spencer Johnson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

Tylor Perry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Cam Carter is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

