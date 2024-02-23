Kansas State takes on No. 25 BYU, seeks to stop 3-game slide

BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State comes into the matchup against No. 25 BYU as losers of three in a row.

The Wildcats are 11-3 in home games. Kansas State ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 5.4.

The Cougars are 7-6 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 1.8.

Kansas State scores 71.3 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 68.7 BYU gives up. BYU averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tylor Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Noah Waterman is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

