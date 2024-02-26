Kansas State lets 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Cam Carter added 19 points and Kansas…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Cam Carter added 19 points and Kansas State let a 25-point lead slip away before beating West Virginia 94-90 in overtime on Monday night.

Kansas State (17-11, 7-8 Big 12 Conference) set an NCAA single-season record with its seventh overtime victory, extending Jerome Tang’s mark to 12-0 in his two seasons as coach. West Virginia (9-19, 6-9) remains winless on the road this season, going 0 for 8.

Kansas State built a six-point lead, 87-81, in overtime before RaeQuan Battle made West Virginia’s first field goal of extra time with 1:48 left. Battle made another 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to get within 89-88.

Kansas State dribbled down the clock before Perry was fouled and made two free throws for a 91-88 lead with 15.4 seconds left. The Wildcats elected to foul before West Virginia could attempt a tying 3-pointer. Kerr Kriisa made two free throws with 12.3 to get within 91-90.

Perry made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left for a 93-90 lead. Battle was long on a 3-pointer at the other end and Kansas State got the ball back after an official review. Carter sealed it with a free throw.

Will McNair Jr. and Arthur Kaluma each added 13 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats entered making just 30.7% of their 3-point attempts and finished 15 of 31 (48.4%) against the Mountaineers.

Battle scored 28 points and made six 3-pointers, and Kriisa added 25 points and five 3-pointers for West Virginia. Jesse Edwards, averaging 14.6 points per game, was held to five points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Kansas State led 48-26 at halftime after making 11 of 19 from 3-point range, while West Virginia was just 11 of 33 overall. The Wildcats led by as many as 25 points, 66-41, in the second half.

Kriisa made his second 3-pointer during a 10-0 run with 2:13 left in regulation to give West Virginia a lead, 77-74, for the first time since it was 11-10. He added two free throws to make it 79-75.

McNair grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to get Kansas State within 79-77. After Edwards missed two straight free throws for West Virginia, Perry was fouled on a baseline drive before making two at the stripe to tie it at 79-all with 15.5 left. Kriisa’s contested jumper at the buzzer didn’t hit the rim and Edwards wasn’t able to get another shot off before the buzzer.

Kansas State completed the season sweep of West Virginia for the first time since 2019.

Kansas State plays at Cincinnati on Saturday. West Virginia returns home to play Texas Tech on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.